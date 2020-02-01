Elle Macpherson ''didn't recognise her body''.

The 55-year-old model has ''always been interested in wellness'' and when she came to her fifth decade of life, she admitted she ''wasn't feeling like herself'' and she wants to ''understand'' her body.

She said: ''I've always been interested in wellness and trying to better understand my body through different phases of my life. I wasn't feeling like myself and I didn't recognise my body, which led me to [nutritionist] Dr Simone Laubscher.''

Elle has always been ''willing to evolve and grow'' as a person.

She added: ''I am where I am today because I was willing to evolve and grow. I knew that I couldn't model forever and, as they say, necessity is the mother of invention.

''So, I started thinking about how I could evolve out of being in front of the camera every day and still capitalise on the image I had been growing for years. The intelligent way to live life and to do business is to be able to adapt to change and I think that's what I've done throughout my career. Maybe not consciously, but I've been open-hearted and embraced the changes as I saw them coming and went with them rather than planning against them.''

And Elle really ''believes'' in ''being in the now''.

Speaking to body+soul, she shared: ''I believe in being in the now. Not lamenting the past and not projecting into the future; observing where I need to adapt and evolve on a daily basis and knowing that what worked yesterday may not work today.''