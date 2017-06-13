Elle Macpherson has reportedly split from her husband Jeffrey Soffer.

The 53-year-old model - who was known as The Body - is believed to have called time on her relationship with the dark-haired hunk after four years of marriage.

Speaking about rumours the pair have decided to go their separate ways to New York Post's Page Six Column, a source said: ''Elle and Jeff are definitely over.''

And the catwalk icon is rumoured to be looking for her ''own house'' in Miami, whilst her children Flynn, 19, and Aurelius Cy, 14, - who she has with her previous partner Arpad Busson - will have her house at Indian Creek in Miami.

The insider added: ''She has left their house at Indian Creek in Miami with her kids, and is looking for her own house in Miami.''

There has been growing speculation Elle's millionaire beau has been romantically linked to other women, but Jeff has denied such claims and insists he is only ''friends'' with the other females.

The source said: ''He has been linked to some other women, but insists they are just friends.''

However, this is not the first time the 'Britain & Ireland's Next Top Model' host and Jeff have taken time apart, as prior to their engagement in 2012 they had split for eight months following a two-year romance.

And it is believed Jeff's near-death experience, which saw him involved in a horrific helicopter crash in November 2012 that his friend did not survive, made him realise he wanted Elle in his life permanently.

The duo then jetted off to a luxury destination named Laucala Resort in Fiji to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2013, which saw the pair joined by 15 guests.

The fashion muse and Jeff's representatives have failed to comment on their relationship status.