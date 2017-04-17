Elle King ''skipped'' her wedding to attend an Eagles of Death Metal concert.

The 27-year-old singer was due to tie the knot with her fiancé, Andrew 'Fergie' Ferguson - who proposed in February 2016 - in New York over the weekend, but she opted to be side of stage at the 'I Want You So Hard' rockers' show in Seattle, over 2,000 miles away, on Saturday (15.04.17) night instead.

Sharing a video of herself stage left on Instagram, she wrote: ''Skipped out on my wedding. I married Rock&Roll instead so I hopped on tour with EAGLES OF F***ING DEATH METAL (sic)''

In another post on the photo-sharing app, the 'Ex's & Oh's' hitmaker donned a blue wig and was joined by a male pal in a black hairpiece.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: Just a couple'a gals on a Rock&Roll tour (sic)''

Although, Elle is yet to comment on whether she and Andrew have split up, days ago she shared a clip of herself in tears with her dog with an emotional message about how ''tough'' the start of 2017 has been.

She wrote: ''Been a really rough and insane start to this year. But I haven't seen my sugar in a month. Lately I don't cry very much. I feel like it will just be an explosion if I did. But seeing my little baby girl again, and having her by my side, well I lost it. She's my best friend and the only true loyalty I've ever known. Today someone tried to make me feel a certain way about myself. But we have to remember, no one can make you feel anything unless you let them. Don't give people power over you. As a human, other people may try to be threatening in more ways than just verbal or physical acts. Always be strong. Always have dogs. Never forget your rights and your worth. If no one has told you today, I love you and I think you're beautiful and are worthy of love and kindness. Be safe. Be smart. Don't let anyone make you feel fearful or small. Love yourself. Daniel Johnston said it, true love will find you in the end. (sic)''

And on March 29, she shared a picture with two of her friends, and wrote: ''All my single ladies (sic)''

The couple have had a whirlwind romance with the Scottish hunk proposing less than two weeks after they met.

Speaking about their instant connection, Elle previously said: ''We met in London in the lobby of my hotel, and it was like we had known each other for 10 years.

''We hung out all night, it was my last day in London, and he was like, 'You can't go home.' And I didn't get on my flight, and I stayed in London. Two days later, he quit his job and moved to America. He proposed 12 days after we met.''

A representative for either Elle or Andrew is yet to comment.