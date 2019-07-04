Elle King has got engaged.

The 'Ex's & Oh's' singer was thrilled when her boyfriend, who is identified only as Jim, popped the question on her 30th birthday on Wednesday (03.07.19) after just over a year of dating.

Elle shared a Boomerang video of her hand showing off her ring and wrote: ''Happy birthday to me! I said YES! (sic)''

While Elle - who is the daughter of Rob Schneider and his ex-wife London King - has kept details about Jim under wraps, she often shares photos and praises him on Instagram.

When they marked their one-year dating anniversary in April, the 'Good Girls' singer thanked her partner for his ''kindness and patience''.

She wrote: ''Proud to celebrate one year with this amazing man! I love you so much! You've only brought wonderful love kindness and patience into my life! I'm very lucky. Happy anniversary Powerful!''

Elle was previously married to Andrew Ferguson, who she wed in February 2016, just three weeks after they met, though they kept their union under wraps until they split a year later, before briefly reuniting in January 2018.

Elle previously admitted she was going through a ''crazy time'' when she wed the Scotsman.

She said: ''Before we even met, I had started kind of losing my mind. I was just searching for any kind of connection and realness ... just f***ing begging for love.

''We got married three weeks to the day after we met -- and you don't know a person after three weeks. I didn't know him, and he didn't know me. It was a crazy time.''

She also went on to date rock musician Josh Logan before finding love with Jim.