Elle Fanning wouldn't watch her sister Dakota appear in 'Friends' after she was rejected for a role as one of Phoebe's triplets.
Elle Fanning wouldn't watch her sister Dakota in 'Friends' because she missed out on a role in the sitcom.
The 20-year-old actress auditioned to be one of the triplets Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe has as a surrogate for her brother, Frank Jr. (Giovanni Ribisi), but was rejected and so decided to ''boycott'' the hit 90s comedy series.
The 'Maleficent' star wouldn't even watch the show when her older sibling Dakota, 25, appeared in an episode in the final season of 'Friends' as Mackenzie, a young girl who befriends Joey (Matt Le Blanc) when he looks around Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) prospective new house.
In an interview with the latest issue of NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit magazine, she said: ''I had an [audition] to be on 'Friends' once. I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe's triplets. I auditioned for it but I didn't get it and I was like, 'I'm boycotting the show, I'm never watching this again.'
''Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, 'I am not watching this!' ''
'Teen Spirit' actress Elle insisted that despite the 'Friends' incident she and Dakota are very close and are very supportive of each other's careers and used to act out ''elaborate'' scenes growing up pretending they were in films and shows.
She said: ''[We] would play these elaborate scenes around the house. Like birthing scenes ... I would be the baby, coming out, crazy stuff like that.''
Elle added that the way she prepares for a project now is as if it's a ''sport''.
She said: ''I look at doing a scene as a sport. I'm gonna stay hydrated, I'm gonna get fuelled up. I'm disciplined that way.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...