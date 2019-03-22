Elle Fanning wouldn't watch her sister Dakota in 'Friends' because she missed out on a role in the sitcom.

The 20-year-old actress auditioned to be one of the triplets Lisa Kudrow's Phoebe has as a surrogate for her brother, Frank Jr. (Giovanni Ribisi), but was rejected and so decided to ''boycott'' the hit 90s comedy series.

The 'Maleficent' star wouldn't even watch the show when her older sibling Dakota, 25, appeared in an episode in the final season of 'Friends' as Mackenzie, a young girl who befriends Joey (Matt Le Blanc) when he looks around Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) prospective new house.

In an interview with the latest issue of NET-A-PORTER's PorterEdit magazine, she said: ''I had an [audition] to be on 'Friends' once. I might be remembering this wrong but I think I was gonna be one of Phoebe's triplets. I auditioned for it but I didn't get it and I was like, 'I'm boycotting the show, I'm never watching this again.'

''Then my sister was on it and I refused to watch the episode. I was like, 'I am not watching this!' ''

'Teen Spirit' actress Elle insisted that despite the 'Friends' incident she and Dakota are very close and are very supportive of each other's careers and used to act out ''elaborate'' scenes growing up pretending they were in films and shows.

She said: ''[We] would play these elaborate scenes around the house. Like birthing scenes ... I would be the baby, coming out, crazy stuff like that.''

Elle added that the way she prepares for a project now is as if it's a ''sport''.

She said: ''I look at doing a scene as a sport. I'm gonna stay hydrated, I'm gonna get fuelled up. I'm disciplined that way.''