Elle Fanning believes women are expected to be ''super jealous'' and ''super competitive'' in Hollywood.
The 21-year-old actress thinks there is such a ''stigma'' surrounding women in the workplace, but she thinks that in Hollywood, all women are told to pit themselves against one another.
She said: ''There is a stigma placed on women in any workplace. But especially in Hollywood. You must be super competitive and super jealous. And it's something that people want to project, but it's actually not the case.''
The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star had a passion for acting from a young age and her and sister Dakota Fanning used to act scenes together in their house.
She added: ''Well, I saw my sister doing it and I was a huge ham growing up. We would constantly put on these scenes around the house. It wasn't for anyone, only for ourselves. We would do lines, characters, it was very funny. It just felt right at home for us ...
''We weren't supposed to do this at all. My mom played tennis, my dad played baseball, my mom's dad was a quarterback in the NFL. We were supposed to play tennis or something.''
Elle also opened up about Duchess Meghan and Duchess Catherine, praising the royals for ''doing royal femininity very differently''.
Speaking to the November issue of Tatler magazine, she shared: ''Kate and Meghan are doing royal femininity very differently. I can't imagine being in the public eye like that. Every single move you make is critiqued. I like Harry. Isn't he the fun one?''
See the full feature in the November issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday, October 3.
