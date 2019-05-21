Elle Fanning was made ''fun of'' at school for ''experimenting'' with fashion.

The 21-year-old actress is the face of Miu Miu's newest fragrance Twist, and the star has revealed that she loves working with the Italian brand, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Prada, because it has a ''quirky edge''.

Elle was keen to model for Miu Miu as the brand's creations remind her of the daring wardrobe she had as a high school pupil, a wardrobe that resulted in her being ridiculed by her peers.

Speaking to British Vogue, she said: ''I remember growing up, I would experiment with my fashion and at school I would be made fun of for it a little bit, just for being different and I still am that girl. ''Miu Miu is defiantly off beat and it is quirky in being feminine, but with an edge. She balances all the opposites at one time. [Miuccia Prada] knows what girls want and what women want. Her shapes are just so amazing and quite actually boyish in the way that she cuts pieces like coats ... but then they'll have something like a little chick on them.

''She keeps the fun. Mrs. Prada doesn't take herself too seriously which is very important in art. Miu Miu is just the all-round perfect brand. I could wear all of it.''

And Fanning - who has worked with Miu Miu since 2014 - was asked by head designer, Miuccia Prada, to open their prestigious spring/summer 2019 catwalk, and the star has admitted that each time she is asked to feature in a campaign by the brand, it's an ''automatic yes''.

She added: ''My first campaign I did for Miu Miu was when I was 14. That was the first time I met Mrs. Prada and since then I've become a part of the family. They have given me so many opportunities, but I had never done a major fragrance campaign for them before. It wasn't even a question, just an automatic yes to go on another adventure together.''

''Mrs. Prada is someone who loves cinema and film and she creates very cinematic experiences. Everything she does is such an experience and is so detail orientated that it transports you to this specific place and world that she wants you to be in.''

The 'Maleficent' star loves to wear fragrance and spraying on a great scent is ''part of her daily routine''.

She said: ''Fragrance is definitely something that is part of my routine in the morning and then I'll probably redo and freshen up to go out at night. That's kind of how I wear it. It is so personal to you and your personality and what your preference is. I also really associate scent with memories too. It makes me nostalgic as I can remember certain scents for different times, and it take me back to that place. It is very special.''