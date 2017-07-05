Elle Fanning was desperate to work with Sofia Coppola again after they previously collaborated on 'Somewhere'.

The 19-year-old actress starred in the award-winning director's drama movie in 2010 and was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to reunite with her on 'The Beguiled', in which she plays a teenage student called Alicia.

Speaking to Collider, Elle explained: ''Sofia emailed me. She said that Kirsten Dunst was going to play Edwina. She had Nicole Kidman for Miss Martha. She said, 'I want to make you Alicia, one of the students.'

''She said she was excited to make me the bad girl, she was really excited about this character that I was going to get to play. And basically, yes. Anything with Sofia ... I mean, since 'Somewhere' we became so close and we've been trying to find something else to do together.

''I think I would have probably said yes to anything.''

Meanwhile, Sofia - who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola - recently spoke of her ambitions for 'The Beguiled'.

The movie - which is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas P. Cullinan that was turned into a movie in in 1971 - tells the story of a soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the American Civil War.

Sofia recently explained: ''I really loved the whole premise. I just thought a story about this enemy soldier coming into this southern girls' environment was so interesting, and that I'd love to kind of flip it: to tell the same story but from the women's point of view, what it must have been like for them.

''Not a remake but a reinterpretation. 'Remake' is like a bad word in our family. I would never.''