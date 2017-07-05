Hollywood actress Elle Fanning has revealed she was desperate to work with Sofia Coppola, after they previously collaborated on 'Somewhere'.
Elle Fanning was desperate to work with Sofia Coppola again after they previously collaborated on 'Somewhere'.
The 19-year-old actress starred in the award-winning director's drama movie in 2010 and was thrilled to be offered the opportunity to reunite with her on 'The Beguiled', in which she plays a teenage student called Alicia.
Speaking to Collider, Elle explained: ''Sofia emailed me. She said that Kirsten Dunst was going to play Edwina. She had Nicole Kidman for Miss Martha. She said, 'I want to make you Alicia, one of the students.'
''She said she was excited to make me the bad girl, she was really excited about this character that I was going to get to play. And basically, yes. Anything with Sofia ... I mean, since 'Somewhere' we became so close and we've been trying to find something else to do together.
''I think I would have probably said yes to anything.''
Meanwhile, Sofia - who is the daughter of Hollywood legend Francis Ford Coppola - recently spoke of her ambitions for 'The Beguiled'.
The movie - which is based on the novel of the same name by Thomas P. Cullinan that was turned into a movie in in 1971 - tells the story of a soldier who finds himself on the run as a deserter during the American Civil War.
Sofia recently explained: ''I really loved the whole premise. I just thought a story about this enemy soldier coming into this southern girls' environment was so interesting, and that I'd love to kind of flip it: to tell the same story but from the women's point of view, what it must have been like for them.
''Not a remake but a reinterpretation. 'Remake' is like a bad word in our family. I would never.''
The series' first Doctor appeared in this week's finale.
John McBurney is a Union soldier who is found injured in the grounds of a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...
Disney rewrites its own history again with this revisionist version of its 1959 classic Sleeping...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...