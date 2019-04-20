Elle Fanning dreams of becoming a pop star.

The 21-year-old actress plays a wannabe pop star in 'Teen Spirit', and Elle has admitted that she's also thought about making the transition into the music industry.

She explained to Consequence of Sound: ''It's definitely crossed my mind. That's not out of the question and I feel like I did get a taste of maybe what pop stars go through with the performance element because also there would be days where I would have to just sing like the song 30 times.

''That element of it I was like, 'Whew'. That's an element people don't think of when they think of pop stars.

''The strength of having to go on tour ... that would be a lot but I don't know, maybe an album or something of songs would be cool. Country songs to surprise everybody!''

Elle also revealed she's been a huge music fan since her youth.

The actress recalled: ''My first concert I ever went to was Gwen Stefani when I was nine, and it was in Budapest. It was just insane.

''I was a little nine year old in glasses. I had curled my hair, I wore this like crazy red dress. I remember exactly what I wore. I was so excited to go. I danced probably harder than I've ever danced.

''Like, my little body, I was so sweaty. I remember I was just like throwing myself. It was crazy. I was like with my grandmother and she was just sitting down and letting me dance. It was just so funny.

''Even now, that was such a visceral experience for being so young, you're like ... you can't believe what's happening in front of you. I do remember that.''