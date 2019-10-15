Elle Fanning wants to wear her school prom dress on the red carpet.

The 21-year-old actress donned a vintage John Galliano gown to her 10th grade formal and hopes she'll get the chance to wear it again some time soon.

Elle told InStyle magazine: ''The first prom was in ninth grade. I wore a white Ralph Lauren dress that we found at the mall. It was long and flowy with a V-neck tank. For the second prom I went to the Paper Bag Princess and got a vintage bias-cut pink John Galliano dress.''

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' star explained her love for fashion prompted her career as an actress.

She said: ''I love dressing up and playing characters. Growing up, my sister, Dakota, and I would do scenes but just for each other.

''I loved Samantha from 'Bewitched'. I would put a Brownie uniform on for some reason and make tea. That was me playing Samantha.

''I also loved Alexa Chung and her '60s tomboy style.''

Elle - who has been a face of Miu Miu since 2014 - previously admitted she loves working with the brand because of its ''quirky edge'' as she has always celebrated being ''different'', regardless of what other people thought of her choices.

She said recently: ''''I remember growing up, I would experiment with my fashion and at school I would be made fun of for it a little bit, just for being different and I still am that girl.

''Miu Miu is defiantly off beat and it is quirky in being feminine, but with an edge. She balances all the opposites at one time. [Miuccia Prada] knows what girls want and what women want. Her shapes are just so amazing and quite actually boyish in the way that she cuts pieces like coats ... but then they'll have something like a little chick on them.

''She keeps the fun. Mrs. Prada doesn't take herself too seriously which is very important in art. Miu Miu is just the all-round perfect brand. I could wear all of it.''