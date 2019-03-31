Elle Fanning would like to turn her hand to singing.

The 20-year-old actress ''always loved'' singing when she was growing up and would consider going into the profession one day.

She said: ''I always loved singing growing up. It was either, be a popstar or an actress. When I was a little kid, I would put on these shows and dance to The Pussycat Dolls, Gwen Stefani, Fergie. I would dance and sing constantly. My sister would yell at me to shut up 'cause I was singing all the time, too loud ... I had this hyper, like, 'Whoo, I gotta go-go-go' personality, you know? I still do. The fourth album might buy the house in London.''

Elle previously admitted she stays off social media to leave a ''little mystery''.

She said: ''I recently turned my Instagram public on my 18th birthday, but I still don't post everything I do, and I'm not on Twitter or Facebook. You have to leave a little mystery. With old movie stars, all you saw were rare interviews where they only shared what they wanted to - that's what made them so interesting. You could separate the characters from the women, so if you watch them on screen you're not thinking about what they had for breakfast.''

And Elle previously admitted she won't be opening an account on Twitter because she thinks there are too many arguments on the social media platform.

She confessed: ''Well, my parents never let me have a Facebook account. And I had a private Instagram, but I was always a little intimidated by it. I have never had a Twitter account. People just argue on Twitter and I want to stay away. I guess I like Instagram because I am a visual person.''