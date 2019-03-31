Elle Fanning would like to try singing as she has ''always loved'' that growing up.
Elle Fanning would like to turn her hand to singing.
The 20-year-old actress ''always loved'' singing when she was growing up and would consider going into the profession one day.
She said: ''I always loved singing growing up. It was either, be a popstar or an actress. When I was a little kid, I would put on these shows and dance to The Pussycat Dolls, Gwen Stefani, Fergie. I would dance and sing constantly. My sister would yell at me to shut up 'cause I was singing all the time, too loud ... I had this hyper, like, 'Whoo, I gotta go-go-go' personality, you know? I still do. The fourth album might buy the house in London.''
Elle previously admitted she stays off social media to leave a ''little mystery''.
She said: ''I recently turned my Instagram public on my 18th birthday, but I still don't post everything I do, and I'm not on Twitter or Facebook. You have to leave a little mystery. With old movie stars, all you saw were rare interviews where they only shared what they wanted to - that's what made them so interesting. You could separate the characters from the women, so if you watch them on screen you're not thinking about what they had for breakfast.''
And Elle previously admitted she won't be opening an account on Twitter because she thinks there are too many arguments on the social media platform.
She confessed: ''Well, my parents never let me have a Facebook account. And I had a private Instagram, but I was always a little intimidated by it. I have never had a Twitter account. People just argue on Twitter and I want to stay away. I guess I like Instagram because I am a visual person.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...