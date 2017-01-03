Elle Fanning's new movie 'The Beguiled' has ''lots of sex'' in it.

The 18-year-old actress will star as Carol in the upcoming remake of the 1971 drama of the same name - which will also star Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, and Kirsten Dunst - and has said despite the incredibly fiddly ''period clothes'', the movie has many steamy moments.

She told New York Post's Page Six column: ''I just finished 'The Beguiled,' first film Sofia Coppola's made in a few years.

''Starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell, it's a remake of Clint Eastwood's movie from 1971.''

''It's set in the Civil War era. A soldier from the North hides in a girls' school in the South. My period clothes had so many tiny, tiny buttons, so small I could not dress alone. I had to be careful I didn't rip any.

''And there's lots of sex in this movie.''

The movie - which is also based on the Thomas P. Cullinan novel 'A Painted Devil', published in 1966 - follows the story of John McBurney (Farrell), an injured Union soldier who is rescued from the brink of death by 12-year-old Amy (Oona Lawrence), a student at an all girls' school in Mississippi.

Edwina (Kidman), a teacher at the school, takes a liking to John, as does fellow student Carol (Fanning), and when Carol spots John kissing Edwina, her jealousy causes her to alert the Confederacy of his whereabouts.

'The Beguiled' is being directed and produced by Sofia Coppola - the 45-year-old daughter of famed director Francis Ford Coppola - and will be distributed by Focus Features.

The feature is expected to hit theatre screens in America in June 2017.