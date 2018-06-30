Elle Fanning learned a lot from her titular role in upcoming biopic 'Mary Shelley'.
Elle Fanning learned ''how to be a woman'' through making 'Mary Shelley'.
The 20-year-old actress portrays the 'Frankenstein' author in the new biopic from Haifaa Al-Mansour and though the precocious writer lived in the 19th century, Elle promised the tale - which documents Mary's tumultuous romance with the poet Percy Shelley (Douglas Booth) - still feels ''timely and modern''.
She said: ''I felt like I learned a lot from Mary about how to be a woman.
''I felt like I took her life on and experienced it all from beginning to end from her, which was exciting.
''The movie is very... it's a period piece but it's also very timely and modern.''
Elle hailed the movie as a ''milestone'', not only because she learned a lot and related to the character as an artist, but because it marked her move into adult life.
She said:'' What fascinated me about the script was that it's about a struggling artist, but it's a woman struggling artist, which you don't see very often.
''When I filmed the movie, I was 17, about to turn 18.
''This was the last movie that I had to do school on the set. It was a milestone movie for me.
''I really felt wiser and more mature after.''
The actress hailed the author as a ''feminist icon'' and feels she's often overlooked in discussions about classic authors.
She told Total Film magazine: ''I remember talking about Mary Shelley in school but just Lake Geneva and Lord Byron and that story. It's true but it's not the most interesting thing about her.
''She's a feminist icon, but most people don't hold her in the same regard as, say, Jane Austin.
''She's just very interesting and not given the credit that she deserves.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...