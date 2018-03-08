Elle Fanning's ''adrenaline'' got her through her runway debut.

The 'Maleficent' actress - who opened the MiuMiu show -could barely contain her excitement after she strutted down the runway to showcase the brand's Autumn/Winter collection, and she subsequently admitted that there was more to modelling than she first realised.

The 19-year-old star told WomensWearDaily.com: ''The adrenalin, oh my god!

''It was incredible. You think it's just walking but it's not.''

Elle already has a strong relationship with the fashion brand, after making her first front-row appearance at their 2014 show - alongside her sister and fellow actress Dakota Fanning.

Elle used her experience playing a model in the movie 'The Neon Demon' to inspire her on the runway, but later admitted she was worried about messing up in front of Vogue Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour.

She said: ''I used tips of what Abbey Lee [fellow model and actress who starred alongside Elle in the movie] had taught me, of how to walk and the posture of that.

''But in a movie, you have a lot of takes and you're not as nervous. If you mess up, it's OK; but [here] no, because Anna Wintour's staring at me, and I was like no, I'm not messing up.''

However, Elle is putting her modelling career on hold for the moment as she has a series of movie projects that will keep her busy for the next year.

The actress' 'Teen Spirit' and 'A Rainy Day In New York' are currently in production and she has just been announced as the lead in the upcoming teen drama 'All the Bright Places', which is based on the best-selling book by Jennifer Niven.