Elle Fanning has always had a love for ''fashion and dressing up''.

The 20-year-old actress is best known for her roles on the big screen in movies such as 'Maleficent' and 'Super 8' - but Elle has revealed she enjoys delving into the world of fashion.

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, she said: ''I've always loved fashion and dressing up and having fun with that.''

However, the blonde beauty - who also appeared as a campaign model for Miu Miu, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. - has confessed she's yet to find her go-to style.

She shared: ''I don't really have any one particular style - I usually like to experiment and wear outfits that suit my mood and state of mind. I pretty much try to stay true to what seems to connect with me.''

Meanwhile, Elle previously opened up about her runway debut with MiuMiu for their Autumn/Winter collection earlier this year.

She said: ''The adrenalin, oh my god! It was incredible. You think it's just walking but it's not.''

The actress - who is Dakota Fanning's younger sibling -used her experience playing a model in the movie 'The Neon Demon' to inspire her on the runway, but later admitted she was worried about messing up in front of Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.

She revealed: ''I used tips of what Abbey Lee [fellow model and actress who starred alongside Elle in the movie] had taught me, of how to walk and the posture of that.

''But in a movie, you have a lot of takes and you're not as nervous. If you mess up, it's OK; but [here] no, because Anna Wintour's staring at me, and I was like no, I'm not messing up.''