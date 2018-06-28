Actress Elle Fanning has revealed her love for ''fashion and dressing up''.
Elle Fanning has always had a love for ''fashion and dressing up''.
The 20-year-old actress is best known for her roles on the big screen in movies such as 'Maleficent' and 'Super 8' - but Elle has revealed she enjoys delving into the world of fashion.
In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, she said: ''I've always loved fashion and dressing up and having fun with that.''
However, the blonde beauty - who also appeared as a campaign model for Miu Miu, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co. - has confessed she's yet to find her go-to style.
She shared: ''I don't really have any one particular style - I usually like to experiment and wear outfits that suit my mood and state of mind. I pretty much try to stay true to what seems to connect with me.''
Meanwhile, Elle previously opened up about her runway debut with MiuMiu for their Autumn/Winter collection earlier this year.
She said: ''The adrenalin, oh my god! It was incredible. You think it's just walking but it's not.''
The actress - who is Dakota Fanning's younger sibling -used her experience playing a model in the movie 'The Neon Demon' to inspire her on the runway, but later admitted she was worried about messing up in front of Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour.
She revealed: ''I used tips of what Abbey Lee [fellow model and actress who starred alongside Elle in the movie] had taught me, of how to walk and the posture of that.
''But in a movie, you have a lot of takes and you're not as nervous. If you mess up, it's OK; but [here] no, because Anna Wintour's staring at me, and I was like no, I'm not messing up.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...