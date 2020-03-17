Elle Fanning thinks ''everyone needs'' a silk pillowcase.

The 21-year-old actress insists the soft bedding is vital because it is so gentle on her hair and skin.

Asked her number one beauty secret, she said: ''I swear by silk pillowcases. They're great for my hair and skin.

''I think everyone needs one.

''Plus I sleep with conditioner in my hair once a week. It's not comfortable but I do it for the health of my hair, which is so blonde and prone to breakage.''

The 'Maleficent' star admitted people don't always realise she has a ''natural curl'' to her hair and when she isn't working, she rarely does anything to style her locks.

She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''A lot of people don't realise as it's usually poker straight, but my hair has a natural curl.

''I don't wash it every day and, unless I'm going to an event, I just leave it in its natural state.

''If it's a really bad hair day, I'll whip it up into a messy bun - but that's my go-to, off-duty look.''

Elle - who has been a face of Miu Miu since 2014 - previously admitted she loves working with the brand because of its ''quirky edge'' as she has always celebrated being ''different'', regardless of what other people thought of her choices.

She said recently: ''I remember growing up, I would experiment with my fashion and at school I would be made fun of for it a little bit, just for being different and I still am that girl.

''Miu Miu is defiantly off beat and it is quirky in being feminine, but with an edge. She balances all the opposites at one time. [Miuccia Prada] knows what girls want and what women want. Her shapes are just so amazing and quite actually boyish in the way that she cuts pieces like coats ... but then they'll have something like a little chick on them.

''She keeps the fun. Mrs. Prada doesn't take herself too seriously which is very important in art. Miu Miu is just the all-round perfect brand. I could wear all of it.''