Elle Fanning can identify her famous female co-stars by their smell.

The 21-year-old actress believes every film set she's worked on has a ''unique scent'', while she is often reminded of her co-stars when she gets a whiff of a particular fragrance.

She said: ''Since I've been acting, I've noticed that every set has a really unique scent.

''I've also worked with a lot of actresses who had their own signature smell.

''I could identify Patricia Clarkson, Nicole Kidman and Angelina Jolie by their fragrance.

''Whenever I come across those scents, I'm taken right back to those movie sets.''

Elle herself has two ''distinct smells'' that transport her back to childhood.

She explained to Glamour magazine: ''My childhood has two distinct smells: My grandmother's cooking (which is very typically Southern, every meal smelled like Thanksgiving) - and sunscreen.

''I've always been pale, and growing up under the blazing sun of Los Angeles meant my mother was permanently slathering sunscreen on me and my sister.''

The 'Maleficent' star is an ambassador for Miu Miu's fragrance Twist and hopes it will be her own ''signature scent''.

She said: ''I love the idea of a signature perfume, which is why I adore Twist. It's very feminine, but not overpowering.

''In a way, it kind of enhances your natural smell, so it wears differently on everybody, which is so cool.

''It becomes a true signature scent for everyone who wears it.''

Elle previously spoke of how much of a great experience she had paint-balling with Angelina when they first met on the set of the Disney flick.

She said: ''With Angelina, I was so young when I did the first film with her.

''I was very nervous then.

''My mom was with me.

''Now that I'm grown up, she sees me in a different way. We talked about different things.

''We went paintballing. Oh, she's aggressive. We would do outings because her kids were there, so she was trying to schedule activities on the weekends. I had never gone paintballing before. We were in full-on armour. We were the only people in the place, with all of her kids. She and I were not on the same team. I was so bad. I hit their security guard in the neck, and he was on my team! [laughs] Angelina's really good.''