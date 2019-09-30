Elle Fanning felt pressure from others to compete with her sister.

The 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' actress - whose older sister Dakota made her name with early roles in the likes of 'The Cat In The Hat', 'War of the Worlds' and 'Charlotte's Web' - revealed having both siblings in the public eye meant they would be pitted against each other.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''From a young age, my sister is in the business, and always interviews would always be about asking me, 'Oh, well, you guys must be really jealous of each other'.

''Interviewers would want to pit women against each other, so there's this stigma of, 'If you guys work together there's jealousy on set,' and it's just so not true.''

Elle, 21, recently revealed she and her 25-year-old sister used to act out scenes together in their house from a young age.

She said: ''Well, I saw my sister doing it and I was a huge ham growing up. We would constantly put on these scenes around the house. It wasn't for anyone, only for ourselves. We would do lines, characters, it was very funny. It just felt right at home for us ...

''We weren't supposed to do this at all. My mom played tennis, my dad played baseball, my mom's dad was a quarterback in the NFL. We were supposed to play tennis or something.''

Meanwhile, Dakota previously opened up about the ''special bond'' the pair share, and insisted there is no sibling rivalry between them.

She added: ''My sister, Elle, and I are really close. We always have been. We're very different, but we're very connected. We don't talk every day, but we don't have to.

''We just have that special bond... There's no one I want to succeed more in this business than my sister, and I know she wants the same for me.''