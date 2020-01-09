Elle Fanning has ''thousands'' of gum wrappers, which she keeps in boxes under her bed.
Elle Fanning has ''thousands'' of gum wrappers.
The 'Teen Spirit' actress ''loves'' chewing gum and used to always hold on to their packaging, which she kept in boxes under her bed.
She said: ''I also love gum, and I have a gum wrapper obsession. Dubble Bubble wrappers. Bazooka wrappers. I would chew the gum and then save all the wrappers in shoeboxes under my bed. I have thousands.
The 21-year-old actress also used to walk around with chicken bones in her bag because she thought the brought her good luck.
She told W magazine: ''I also had a wishbone obsession. When we had chicken, we would play the wishbone game, and if I won, I'd keep the bone in my purse. The wishbones gave me good luck.''
But Elle's first obsession was with late actress Marilyn Monroe and her childhood highlight was donning the iconic star's underwear.
She recalled: ''One of my first obsessions was Marilyn Monroe. I discovered her when I was seven years old.
''I dressed up as her in 'The Seven Year Itch' and went and tried on all her bras at an auction of her personal things. I was totally in character. It was very amusing for everybody.''
The 'Maleficent' star recalled making her first ''big'' fashion purchase in France and she's pleased it's a garment she still loves now.
She explained: ''My first big purchase was at Chanel in Paris. I was allowed to get one thing, and I chose a floor-length jeans skirt. My mom was surprised, but she liked that it was a daring choice. I loved that skirt. And I still have it.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...
Jamie doesn't live a normal life, he's raised by his single mom and lives in...
Joe Coughlin was born and raised in a good family, his father was the police...
The Neon Demon follows the journey of its protagonist Jesse (Elle Fanning) when she makes...
An entertaining film about sobering true events, this is the story of notorious screenwriter Dalton...
'Dalton Trumbo had gone from novelist to a successful career as a Hollywood screenwriter which...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...