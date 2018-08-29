Dakota and Elle Fanning's parents have finalised their divorce.

Heather and Steven Fanning - who are the parents of the Hollywood stars - are now officially divorced after over 25 years of marriage, with documents seen by The Blast showing that their new status was confirmed on August 24.

The majority of the details about their settlement remain unknown as the duo opted for a private ''marital settlement agreement''.

Court documents reportedly show that they have both waived the right to collect spousal support.

However, it remains unclear as to whether any money or assets were paid by either side as part of their settlement.

Neither party will be required to pay child support, though, as Dakota, 24, and Elle, 20, are both above the age limit.

Meanwhile, Dakota previously claimed that her parents - and her mother, in particular - ought to take much of the credit for her success.

The Hollywood star explained that her mother instilled in her the good habits she's needed to become a successful actress.

Dakota shared: ''My parents, even before I started doing this, were the kind of parents who expected a certain behaviour and focus in life.

''Manners were important and so was respect for adults: that was taught to me from birth. And that became a sense of professionalism, as I started to understand the decorum of movie sets: have respect for the people who are trying to help you.''

The actress - who has starred in hits such as 'War of the Worlds' and 'Charlotte's Web' - said that her willingness to listen and absorb information as a child has served her well in the movie business.

She explained: ''When you're a kid, you are so impressionable. And you're soaking up the focus of the set.''