Ella Purnell has joined the cast of Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix alongside Ana De La Reguera and Theo Rossi.
Ella Purnell is to star in Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' for Netflix.
The 22-year-old actress - who is best known for her roles as Emma Bloom Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' and Tess in 'Sweetbitter' - has joined the upcoming thriller alongside 'Goliath' star Ana De La Reguera, 'Sons of Anarchy' actor Theo Rossi and Huma Qureshi, according to The Wrap.
The plot will follow a young woman (Purnell) headed into a dangerous and quarantined Las Vegas where a zombie outbreak has happened in order to find what is causing the undead to rise up.
When she becomes trapped her father (Dave Bautista) assembles a group of mercenaries to help rescue her, with the group ''tempted by the chance to rob the casinos while they're there''.
Zack will also produce the project with his wife Deborah Snyder and looking forward to the challenge, the director previously said: ''There are no handcuffs on me at all with this one.''
The movie is based on a script by Joby Harold, who previously penned the script for 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.
Netflix is renowned for giving filmmakers complete creative control, and Zack is excited to be working with the streaming service.
He previously shared: ''I love to honour canon and the works of art, but this is the opportunity to find a purely joyful way to express myself though a genre.''
Zack is keen to take some risks with the upcoming project, promising fans that 'Army of the Dead' will be a ''kick-ass, self-aware'' film.
He said: ''It will be the most kick-ass, self-aware - but not in a wink-to-the-camera way - balls-to-the-wall zombie freak show that anyone has ever seen. No one's ever let me completely loose [like this].''
The movie is scheduled to begin shooting this summer and will have a budget that could hit the $90 million mark.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...
Dave and Mindy have been forced to abandon their Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl monikers following the...
After their previous caped capering defeating mob boss Frank D'Amico, things seem back to normal...
Dave Lizewski is Kick-Ass, a real superhero who's been trying to live a normal life...
Fractured into two narratives that take far too long to come together, this stylish boogeyman...
Based on the Kazuo Ishiguro novel, this haunting drama may be set in a parallel...