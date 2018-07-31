Ella Purnell doesn't have a beauty routine, and ''barely takes off'' her make-up.

The 21-year-old actress wishes she had useful advice to offer her fans but doesn't want to fake her behaviour and would rather not attempt to ''project perfection'' until she knows who she really is.

In an interview with Britain's Glamour website, Ella said: ''You want to project an image that you're perfect and people ask, 'What are your beauty secrets?'

''You want to come up with these great, amazing routines but really, I barely take my make-up off at night!

''But I am done with trying to project perfection; it's refreshing to be like, 'I don't know, I'll let you know when I figure it out!'

''There's a pressure for young actors and actresses to be working all the time and to stay relevant so when it comes to interviews you have to stand for something.

''Everyone's got a thing and I am still figuring out what is my thing?''

The 'Maleficent' actress recently debuted a new purple hair colour on her Instagram account and joked the change was part of her ''quarter-life crisis'' while she figures herself out.

She said: ''It was a four-dollar dye from Dwain Reade which is like the American Boots. I put it on in the midst of a quarter-life crisis.

''This is my first summer off in four years and I'm figuring out my life and being impulsive.''

Ella can currently be seen portraying waitress Tess in 'Sweetbitter' and has found working on the show ''therapeutic'' because she can identify with her character's feelings.

She said: ''It been very therapeutic and at this age, you actually don't have to reach that far to play 'lost' because I think we all have hat there somewhere inside us.''