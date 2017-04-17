Ella Purnell has learned a lot by playing the younger versions of Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, and Keira Knightley's characters in various movies.
Ella Purnell is ''disappointed'' not to play the younger version of acclaimed actresses anymore.
The 20-year-old actress previously portrayed youthful incantations of Angelina Jolie's 'Maleficent' character, Margot Robbie's alter ego in 'The Legend of Tarzan' and Keira Knightley in 'Never Let Me Go' and has learned a lot from working with the successful older women.
She said: ''My agents tell me I can't play the kid versions of these actors anymore, which is disappointing.
''I didn't go to drama school, so I always liked saying to these incredible, successful women, 'Teach me how to be you.' ''
Ella took her first leading role in 'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' and had been a big fan of director Tim Burton for years thanks to his movie 'Edward Scissorhands'.
She said: ''I love movies that are super-stylistic, and I was a creepy kid too.
''A guy with blades as hands? That's much cooler than some prince.''
Ella began acting as a part-time hobby, landing her first role in a commercial at the age of nine, and can't believe how far she's come.
She told Vanity Fair magazine: ''It was like I blinked and this was my life. I'm an actress now.''
The young actress can next be seen starring in London play 'Natives' as a social media-obsessed young girl, known as A, who defines her life by how popular her Instagram posts are and she thinks it was an appropriate subject to tackle.
She said: ''We all deal with this now, so the role has been super-liberating.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
Dwayne Johnson loves his 'The Fate of the Furious' catchphrases.
'The Fate of the Furious' saw Nathalie Emmanuel united with her childhood heroine.
It's June 1944 and the war has been waging for five long years. British Prime...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
'Maleficent' stars Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning talk about the upcoming fairytale movie alongside screenwriter...
Maleficent is a cruel sorceress who will stop at nothing to destroy those who have...
Maleficent is a merciless sorceress who dubs herself the 'Mistress of All Evil'. But she...
Dave and Mindy have been forced to abandon their Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl monikers following the...
After their previous caped capering defeating mob boss Frank D'Amico, things seem back to normal...
Dave Lizewski is Kick-Ass, a real superhero who's been trying to live a normal life...
Fractured into two narratives that take far too long to come together, this stylish boogeyman...
Based on the Kazuo Ishiguro novel, this haunting drama may be set in a parallel...