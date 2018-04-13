Ella Purnell didn't understand fashion until she became Chanel's brand ambassador. The 21-year-old actress has just been announced as one of the new faces of the lavish fashion house and, although she has admitted she had to google ''everything'' when she first landed the gig because she was used to wear jeans and a top, she doesn't find it a ''hard job'' wearing glamorous gowns on behalf of the company.

Speaking to ES magazine, she said: ''It's not a hard job. You get to wear amazing clothes and meet amazing people, and then, like Cinderella, you give the dress back at the end of the night. I didn't understand anything. I had to google everything. The detail that goes into couture stuff is insane. Everything is handmade, every sequin, every double stitch. I learned about the silhouettes, the textures, the colours, the fabrics, the shapes. To me, before, fashion was just jeans and a top. There, I got to try on the new collection afterwards -- it takes four people to get you into a dress.''

But, despite her big job, Ella doesn't want to be known for a being a ''pretty girl.''

She said recently: ''I'd like to be smart, fun and real. It's very easy to just put together a pretty dress, some heels and some jewels. I don't want to be that girl. It's all about being brave, taking risks. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I'm blessed with being quite secure. Not necessarily about my looks but if someone says 'I don't like what you're wearing' I am never going to go and cry about it. I think that does come with age though. I think when I was younger, I was very insecure but now I feel more confident and something that I enjoy doing is actually being able to try new things and experiment with this kind of stuff. I'm really digging the style at the moment.''