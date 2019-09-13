Ella Henderson is back with her first new music in four years.

The 'Ghost' singer has released the soulful title track from her upcoming EP, 'Glorious', her first on Rudimental's Major Toms label, and described the writing process as a ''mind-cleansing'' experience as she tackles ''issues of self-doubt, body image and the fleeting nature of youth''.

Ella said: ''Writing 'Glorious' was a mind-cleansing moment for me, it represents the first time I truly began to start celebrating everything I used to live in fear of. ''Learning to accept and love yourself for who you are can be difficult in this day and age.

'''Glorious' stands for everything we should feel about ourselves - empowered and proud.''

The EP will be released on November 8, and follows her recent Jax Jones collaboration, 'This Is Real,' which featured on his 2018 'Snacks' EP.

Ella was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco after finishing sixth on 'The X Factor' in 2012, but despite seeing her debut album, 'Chapter One', go platinum she was let go from her recording contract in February 2018.

A spokesperson confirmed at the time: ''Syco and Ella Henderson are parting company.

''We wish Ella all the best for the future and thank her for her hugely successful contribution over the years.

''Ella has been an incredible talent for Syco.

''But it was felt by everyone it was time for a change of direction.

''It is four years since she released her last album and it has been so stop-start since then.

''A new beginning seemed the best option for everyone.''

The track-listing for 'Glorious' is as follows:

1. 'Glorious'

2. 'Young'

3. 'Hold On Me'

4. 'Friends'