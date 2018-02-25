Ella Henderson has been dropped from her record label.

The 'Ghost' singer was signed to Simon Cowell's Syco after finishing sixth on 'The X Factor' in 2012 but despite seeing her debut album, 'Chapter One', go platinum she's now been let go from her recording contract.

A spokesperson confirmed: ''Syco and Ella Henderson are parting company.

''We wish Ella all the best for the future and thank her for her hugely successful contribution over the years.''

Insiders claim record company executives lost faith in the 22-year-old star after her second album was hit by a number of delays.

A source told the Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''Ella has been an incredible talent for Syco. But it was felt by everyone it was time for a change of direction.

''It is four years since she released her last album and it has been so stop-start since then.

''A new beginning seemed the best option for everyone.''

Another source added: ''Syco bosses were delighted with Ella when she first joined the label.

''But since 2014 things have been going downhill.

''Her second album has been pushed back again and again but it just isn't up to scratch.

''Meetings have taken place to discuss her future . . . and the result was to let her go.''

And it seems Ella may not be the only Syco artist who will be looking for a new record label.

The source said: ''There is something of a spring clean going on at the moment, with bosses taking a good look at all of their current artists.

''Every year they take stock and make sure everyone is where they want to be.

''However, this year there have been rumours other artists may be reconsidered, so there are some very nervous people around at the moment.''