Ella Eyre wants Nicki Minaj to ''growl'' on their song.

The 23-year-old singer says she's keen to collaborate with the 'No Frauds' hitmaker and thinks the American rapper - who has slapped her vocals on pop tracks for the likes of Justin Bieber, Jessie J, M.I.A, Madonna, Ariana Grande and David Guetta in the past - could add a feisty vocal with her signature rap sound.

Asked who she'd love to work with, she said: ''If I could collaborate with any artist it would be Nicki Minaj. I'd love her to growl on my record!''

Ella was speaking at a special workshop to mentor aspiring musicians hosted by Nando's Music Exchange in London's Roundhouse and also spoke about the issues that face the next generation of recording artists.

She said: ''You have to adapt. YouTube, Spotify, whatever. As difficult as it might be earning less, the music industry is still trying to figure out how to make it work for everybody. Rather than complaining, say this is what's going on, how can we get people to listen. Adapt to survive!''

She was joined by South African rapper Dope Saint Jude and said she loves working with other artists who inspire her sound.

Speaking about the project, she said: ''Collaborating with different artists has been an important part of my music career so far, so I'm really excited to be working on the Nando's Music Exchange programme this year.

''The Roundhouse is one of my favourite venues in the world so it's even more special to be here supporting incredibly talented young people.''

This is the third time Nando's have staged their Music Exchange, and in previous years, Stormzy and Little Simz have made surprise appearances at the event.

To apply to be a part of this year's Nando's Music Exchange, head to www.roundhouse.org.uk/young-creatives/summer-2/nandos-music-exchange/nandos-music-exchange-2017-application-form and apply by Wednesday (12.07.17).