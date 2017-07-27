Ella Eyre wants Ed Sheeran to write her a pop song.

The 'Waiting All Night' hitmaker is part of the judging panel which selected the nominees for this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize Album of the Year Award and the flame-haired star's record 'Divide' made the list.

When asked who out of the nominees, which included the likes Stormzy, The XX, Blossoms, Sampha and J-Hus, she'd most like to collaborate with, Ella exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the shortlist launch at the Langham Hotel in London on Thursday morning (27.07.17): ''I'd love to write a song with Ed Sheeran because that is my genre pop music, and who wouldn't.''

The 23-year-old beauty also defended the inclusion of the 'Shape of You' hitmaker in the shortlist, which recognises the best British albums from the past year, insisting there is no taking away how good he is at writing a ''bloody good pop song''.

She said: ''He had one of the biggest albums of the year you can't deny that, you can't deny there's that many people who enjoy that album and I have to say you cannot deny that he can write a bloody good pop song.''

The 'Came Here for Love' singer says one of the reasons she thinks the record was popular among the panel was because of how much ''personality'' the 26-year-old singer/songwriter put into the songs.

She said: ''That album ['Divide'] there is a lot of personality on there. More so than the last two. You can't deny him the success with that album.''

The Mercury Prize judging panel is made up of 12 industry figures, including musicians Marcus Mumford, Jessie Ware, Lianne La Havas and Jamie Cullum.

The winner of the prestigious accolade will be announced on September 14 at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, in London and will be broadcast on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music.

The event will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize. The winner will receive the prize money of £25,000.

Last year's winner was Skepta for his critically-acclaimed LP 'Konnichiwa'.