Ella Eyre wants to have her ashes scattered from the ''top of The Shard'' when she dies.

The 'Just Got Paid' hitmaker has opened up about her wishes once she passes away and how she doesn't want to be buried and would rather be blown into the wind from the top of the highest building in London.

She said: ''I don't think I want to be buried.

''I'd rather be cremated and thrown into the wind from the top of The Shard.''

The singer also revealed her preferred mode of transport in the British capital is the Tube.

She told ES Magazine: ''I really do love the Tube.

''I enjoy people watching and making up ridiculous stories in my head about where they're from and where they're going.

''Tube journeys have even inspired a song or two.''

The pop star previously admitted she started taking public transport again to gain musical inspiration.

She said: ''When I first started writing, my inspiration came from sitting on the bus or the Tube. I started doing that a lot less.

''Recently, I've started getting the bus and the Tube again and realised how influential that can be on my writing.

''I'm forced to take in my surroundings, not staring at my phone in my car. When you are underground you don't have signal.''

Ella recently returned with her new single, 'Mama', and it was recently revealed the star has landed a record deal with Island Records.

The 'Came Here For Love' hitmaker is relaunching her solo career after joining the major label but previously admitted she doesn't want to feel ''pressurised'' into releasing a full-length album.

She said: ''An album is a long way off. We are not in an album market. I don't want to feel pressurised into releasing an album just because it was three years since my last one.''