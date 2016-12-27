Ella Eyre wants a personal trainer.

The 22-year-old singer admits she has to work hard when she isn't touring to maintain the fitness level she develops while on stage and thinks she would benefit from one-to-one sessions with an instructor.

She said: ''The only reason I got into fitness as much as I am now is because when I am not on tour I am not running around on stage as much as I used to.

''Singing on stage was my fitness, and I think if anything I had to work out even more to make sure that I was as fit off of the stage as I was on.

''I used to [have a personal trainer], I don't anymore, and I don't really have time. I do want another one.''

Ella also spoke of her admiration for Naomi Campbell, and insists that, despite the supermodel's diva reputation, the British beauty was ''very lovely'' when they met during their work for charity Fashion Targets Breast Cancer.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I have met Naomi Campbell before and she is amazing really strong woman, a really fantastic figure for women in this day and age.

''She was really cool to meet, that was for her charity.

''I couldn't possibly be intimidated by her at that point she is so lovely and so grateful that I came. I met her in a very lovely circumstance and it was such an honour to meet her, she was wonderful.''

Though she's never been directly affected by cancer, Ella was only too happy to be an ambassador for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer as it is such an important cause.

She explained: ''It was something I really wanted to get involved in and create awareness for, just because it is such an important thing and it affects so many people's lives.

''I must admit I have not been directly affected by somebody with cancer but I know a lot of people that have and I know that eventually, by the odds, I probably will do one day and I'd like to do as much as I can to prevent and do as much research to help and sort these things out.''