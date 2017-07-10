Ella Eyre is to mentor aspiring musicians at a special workshop.

The 23-year-old singer, together with South African rapper Dope Saint Jude, will be in attendance to help academy students from the UK, South Africa and Australia at the Nando's Music Exchange at the Roundhouse in Camden, north London, on 26 and 27 July.

The workshop will see the attendees given one-to-one access to industry specialists and challenged to create a track using their beats, riffs and sounds.

Rider Dyce, Senior Corporate Partnerships Manager at the Roundhouse, said: ''We're delighted to bring Nando's Music Exchange back this year for an even longer workshop. The fusion of cultures from the UK to South Africa mixed with talented young people including rappers, producers and singers make the Nando's Music Exchange one of our most popular programs.''

And that's not all, as one aspiring musician has the chance to join the students and be a part of Nando's Music Exchange this year.

This is the third time Nando's have staged their Music Exchange, and in previous years, Stormzy and Little Simz have made surprise appearances at the event.

To apply to be a part of this year's Nando's Music Exchange, head to www.roundhouse.org.uk/young-creatives/summer-2/nandos-music-exchange/nandos-music-exchange-2017-application-form and apply by Wednesday (12.07.17).

Nando's sponsors a studio at the Roundhouse which members can access at any time.