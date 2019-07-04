Ella Eyre has landed a record deal with Island Records.

The 'Just Got Paid' hitmaker is set to relaunch her solo career after joining the major label and is said to be working on her first music as the lead artist since her 2015 debut album 'Feline'.

The 25-year-old star has collaborated with the likes of Sigala ('Came Here For Love and 'Just Got Paid')', Yxng Bane ('Answerphone') and Ty Dolla Sign ('Ego') since then and she has also been a member of the Mercury Prize judging panel.

Ella previously revealed she would love to get Ed Sheeran to write her a pop song as that is her ''genre''.

She told BANG Showbiz in 2017: ''I'd love to write a song with Ed Sheeran because that is my genre pop music, and who wouldn't.''

Meanwhile, the pop star revealed she started taking public transport again to gain musical inspiration.

The 'Comeback' singer likes using the underground because it forces her to ''take in'' what's going on around her because she can't get distracted by her phone and it gives her ideas for new songs.

She said: ''When I first started writing, my inspiration came from sitting on the bus or the Tube. I started doing that a lot less. Recently, I've started getting the bus and the Tube again and realised how influential that can be on my writing.

''I'm forced to take in my surroundings, not staring at my phone in my car. When you are underground you don't have signal.''

And, speaking last year, she admitted she doesn't want to feel ''pressurised'' into releasing a full-length album.

She said: ''An album is a long way off. We are not in an album market. I don't want to feel pressurised into releasing an album just because it was three years since my last one.''