Ella Eyre has joined the Fusion Festival line up.

The 'Waiting All Night ' hitmaker is set to perform on Sunday, September 3 at the event, which will take place at Otterspool Promenade in Liverpool, north England.

The two-day event will be headlined by Take That on September 3 and by Little Mix on Saturday, September 2.

Ella said: ''I'm so excited to be playing Fusion Festival for the first time ever this year, I've heard big things and I can't wait to play some new music!''

Meanwhile, 'Touch' hitmakers Little Mix - which includes Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are just as excited about the event.

They said: ''We're really excited to be headlining Fusion Festival with absolute legends, Take That. We can't wait to see all our fans up in Liverpool for what we know will be a sensational weekend of live pop music.''

They will be joined on Saturday, September 2 by Tinie Tempah, 'Love Me Again' singer John Newman, Louisa Johnson, 'X Factor' favourites 5 After Midnight, pop trio M.O, Aussie singer Starley and Pop/Funk band Club Drive.

Take That will be supported by Ella Henderson, The Vamps, JP Cooper, DJ-and-producer Jax Jones, urban singer-songwriter Raye and boy band New Hope Club on Sunday, September 3.

The 'Giant' hitmakers added: ''We love Liverpool and can't wait to close Fusion Festival on the Sunday night. It's going to be the best finale to the summer, playing our only UK festival show of the year! Can't wait to see you all.''

Whilst Damien Sanders, Event Director of Fusion Festival, said: ''We are more excited than ever about this year's festival, having two of the world's biggest pop acts perform on our stage is a major coup and we are all really looking forward to a truly memorable weekend.''

Tickets are on sale now from www.fusionfestival.co.uk.