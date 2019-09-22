Ella Eyre's boyfriend won't listen to her music.

The 25-year-old singer is currently romancing a mystery man following her split from Rixton's Lewi Morgan in 2017, and has said he isn't keen on listening to her music because she often writes about ''real scenarios'', and he doesn't want to hear their relationship played out in song.

Ella insists she doesn't want to only write ''happy songs'' either, and says her boyfriend avoids her tunes because she often draws inspiration from past relationships, as well as disagreements they've had.

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror's Watts the Goss column, she said: ''My boyfriend's view on my music varies at stages.

''It's funny because I think that he knows I write about real scenarios. So rather boringly - because I'm in a happy, contented relationship - writing happy songs all the time isn't necessarily what people want to hear.''

Meanwhile, the 'Just Got Paid' hitmaker previously revealed she often rides public transport in London to gain inspiration for her music.

She said: ''When I first started writing, my inspiration came from sitting on the bus or the Tube. I started doing that a lot less.

''Recently, I've started getting the bus and the Tube again and realised how influential that can be on my writing.

''I'm forced to take in my surroundings, not staring at my phone in my car. When you are underground you don't have signal.''

And Ella is a big fan of the Tube, which runs below ground all over the British capital.

The 'Mama' singer added: ''I really do love the Tube.

''I enjoy people watching and making up ridiculous stories in my head about where they're from and where they're going.

''Tube journeys have even inspired a song or two.''