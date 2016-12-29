Ella Eyre wants to be comfortable and confident with her fashion choices.

The 22-year-old singer would never wear anything she didn't want to as she believes it is important to send positive messages about self-confidence and body image.

She said: ''My inspiration for fashion mainly comes from just wearing what I want to wear. I want to be comfortable, I'm not going to put myself in something I'm not going to feel uncomfortable in, something that's not going to make me feel confident.

''I think it's really important to promote self-love and body image you really appreciate, and I don't really believe in being forced to wear or do things that you don't want to, that's not a life we should lead, and so that's where my fashion sense comes from.

''I'm very strong in that way that I want to do. In some ways it can be quite restricting but I guess that's the way I am that I like to wear what I want to wear and do what I want to do, and I think that's something that a lot of young people can certainly do a lot more of. ''

And the 'If I Go' hitmaker doesn't worry too much about what she wears on stage as she is more focused on putting on a good show for her fans.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''When I am on stage, it is more about what I am doing and how much fun I am having and it's all about my interaction with the crowd and me.

''So what I am wearing doesn't really matter, that's why I wear cat suits because they are plain, simple, easy - most of the time.''