Ella Eyre has been announced as an ambassador of the MTV Staying Alive Foundation.

The 'Ego' hitmaker will work with MTV's HIV prevention charity to help educate young people on the risks of the potentially life-threatening virus and to learn about their sexual and reproductive health.

The role will see the MOBO-Award-winning star headline MTV Staying Alive's 20th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner later this year, and design a limited edition label for one of Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream, with £10 for each 125ml product sold going to the foundation when it goes on sale in July.

Georgia Arnold, Executive Director, MTV Staying Alive Foundation, commented: ''We are so happy to welcome Ella Eyre to the MTV Staying Alive Foundation as we mark 20 years of campaigning to end HIV.

''Ella's incredible voice and shining personality resonate with young people and make her the ideal Ambassador to amplify our message and represent the foundation during this landmark year.

''HIV continues to be the leading cause of death of adolescents in Africa and the second of adolescents worldwide. In sub-Saharan Africa, three in four new HIV infections among 15-19-year-olds are among girls and outside sub-Saharan Africa, women and girls and other key populations account for 80 per cent of new HIV infections.

''Using the MTV brand, we're able to reach these vulnerable communities. It's a big year for MTV Staying Alive and we're so excited to be working with Ella to inject her incredible energy into our HIV prevention work around the world.''

Ella has also been announced for Isle of MTV Malta on June 27 as special guest of 'Came Here For Love' collaborator, Sigala.

Jason Deluro, Haliee Steinfeld have also been added to the line-up, along with EDM headliners Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike.