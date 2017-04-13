Ella Eyre loves to wear a ''strong, bold lip colour''.

The 23-year-old singer has partnered with the cosmetics company Buxom to celebrate their UK launch, which comes 10 years after it was unveiled in America, and the star - who attended the Buxom Cosmetics launch in London on Wednesday (12.04.17) - has admitted she is ''really excited'' by her latest venture with the label because she likes to experiment with the make-up she adorns.

Speaking about her style preferences, the brunette beauty said: ''I'm really excited to be partnering with Buxom for the UK launch! I love a strong, bold lip colour when it comes to make-up.''

And the 'We Don't Have To Take Our Clothes Off' hitmaker is glad she has been selected to represent the brand, which she has described as a ''really fun and refreshing'' company.

She explained: ''Buxom is a really fun and refreshing brand to be working with.''

Buxom beauty products feature a variety of highly-pigmented merchandise made with innovative formulations to create a vivid colour palette among all types of products, which are available to purchase in America, Canada, Nordics, and now in the UK as well as Ireland, exclusively at Debenhams and Debenhams.com.

And the longstanding fashion retailer is honoured Buxom will be launching exclusively to their stores.

The Beauty Divisional Director at Debenhams, Sara Stern, said: ''We are hugely excited that Buxom is launching exclusively with Debenhams. Buxom is a leader in colour trend making it a perfect addition to our beauty portfolio. Specialising in colour and more specifically the statement lip Buxom ensures new trends are readily available to our customers. We are look forward to seeing the customer reaction once it lands in store from April.''

