Ella Eyre is fronting MTV's new safe sex initiative.

The 24-year-old 'Answerphone' hitmaker has teamed up with MTV's 'Staying Alive' campaign which advocates always using protection and is supported by 'ONE' condoms.

The campaign is a HIV prevention charity programme that produces media content that reaches a global audience and runs youth projects that promote awareness around HIV and AIDS, it also uses the tagline 'Ride With Protection' to encourage safer sex.

Ella is the new official ambassador and is featured in MTV's 'Ride With Protection' video - the ad displays a young couple in a circus and the 'Gravity' singer behind a stand giving out prizes - which will run until August 12.

Talking about the ONE Condom collaboration, Georgia Arnold, Executive Director of MTV Staying Alive, said: ''In ONE Condoms we have found a partner that shares our belief that young people have the right to safe and pleasurable sexual experiences. We hope this campaign reaches young people and encourages them to talk openly about sex and to make healthy choices in regard to their sexual and reproductive health.''

The 'Came Here for Love' chart-topper attended Brighton Pride last weekend and performed a set of her biggest hits.

After the event, Ella tweeted to her fans: ''Brighton f**king Pride thank uuu for one of the wildest nights of my life my hangover has never felt so damn right and i loved every second on stage with y'all p.s OMG BRITNEY #loveislove (sic)''