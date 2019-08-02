Ella Eyre's new single is about exposing exes who have treated her badly to their mothers.

The 25-year-old singer says her new tune 'Mama' has been inspired by past relationships and is all about telling her ex-boyfriends' mothers what exactly they have been up to.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: '''Mama' is about when you date somebody and you get really close with their family and then, when they do you wrong and break-up, the family never quite know what they did or what happened or why it broke up.

''So Mama is about exposing the guy to their mum.''

She added to the Metro newspaper: ''You know when the mum loves you so much and when you break up the guy is like, 'She was a bitch?' It's about letting them know the truth about their son.''

And when Ella - who has previously dated John Newman and Rixton's Lewi Morgan - was asked if the song is inspired by her own life, she said: ''100 per cent''.

Last month, it was revealed that Ella had landed a record deal with Island Records.

The 'Just Got Paid' hitmaker is relaunching her solo career after joining the major label but previously admitted she doesn't want to feel ''pressurised'' into releasing a full-length album.

She said: ''An album is a long way off. We are not in an album market. I don't want to feel pressurised into releasing an album just because it was three years since my last one.''