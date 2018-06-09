Ella Eyre's mum tricked her into eating ''goat's brain''.

The 24-year-old singer was told to chow down on some chicken while holidaying in Morocco but didn't find out what she was really tucking into until later - but she still thought the dish was pretty tasty.

Asked the weirdest thing she's eaten on holiday, she said: ''Goat's brain. I was quite young and my mum told me it was chicken.

''We were in a market in Morocco and it was served on a kebab skewer with chips. It actually didn't taste that bad.''

When she goes away with friends, the 'If I Go' singer likes to visit Lisbon, Portugal, and there's a saucy bar she's particularly fond of.

She told heat magazine: ''There's a bar called Pensao Amor in Lisbon, which used to be a brothel.

''There's a few little rooms and out the back, there's a sex shop, so it's quite a fun place to go and have some drinks.

''Someone went into the sex shop and bought me a whip, so I had to walk around with it for the rest of the night.''

But it isn't just about partying for Ella when she jets off on holiday as she's previously enjoyed a ''challenging'' retreat in Ibiza which taught her new ways of life.

She said: ''I went to Ibiza and did a fitness retreat for a week called The Body Camp.

''I needed somewhere I could put my phone down and detox.

''It was the most challenging thing I've done - physically and mentally.

''I used to hate yoga but I went on that trip and we were in this beautiful villa with these gorgeous mountains and I suddenly understood what it meant. Now I'm an avid yogi.''