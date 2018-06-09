Ella Eyre once ate goat's brain - but her mum told her it was chicken.
Ella Eyre's mum tricked her into eating ''goat's brain''.
The 24-year-old singer was told to chow down on some chicken while holidaying in Morocco but didn't find out what she was really tucking into until later - but she still thought the dish was pretty tasty.
Asked the weirdest thing she's eaten on holiday, she said: ''Goat's brain. I was quite young and my mum told me it was chicken.
''We were in a market in Morocco and it was served on a kebab skewer with chips. It actually didn't taste that bad.''
When she goes away with friends, the 'If I Go' singer likes to visit Lisbon, Portugal, and there's a saucy bar she's particularly fond of.
She told heat magazine: ''There's a bar called Pensao Amor in Lisbon, which used to be a brothel.
''There's a few little rooms and out the back, there's a sex shop, so it's quite a fun place to go and have some drinks.
''Someone went into the sex shop and bought me a whip, so I had to walk around with it for the rest of the night.''
But it isn't just about partying for Ella when she jets off on holiday as she's previously enjoyed a ''challenging'' retreat in Ibiza which taught her new ways of life.
She said: ''I went to Ibiza and did a fitness retreat for a week called The Body Camp.
''I needed somewhere I could put my phone down and detox.
''It was the most challenging thing I've done - physically and mentally.
''I used to hate yoga but I went on that trip and we were in this beautiful villa with these gorgeous mountains and I suddenly understood what it meant. Now I'm an avid yogi.''
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.