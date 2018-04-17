Elizabeth Olsen thinks about deleting Instagram ''every day'' as she ''doesn't know why she's on it''.
Elizabeth Olsen thinks about deleting Instagram ''every day''.
The 'Captain America: Civil War' star considers erasing her account on the photo sharing site every single day as she ''doesn't know why she's on it''.
She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''Every day I think I should delete it. I still don't know why I'm on it, then I think well 'I guess I want to promote Avengers' and then I find myself putting something private up there and I think, 'this is stupid, why did I do that? I should delete it immediately.'''
Meanwhile, Elizabeth previously admitted she avoids social media.
She said: ''I just have an old-school mindset. Also, girls I look up to, like Jennifer Lawrence, Rooney Mara and Alicia Vikander, don't have it, and it hasn't affected their careers remotely ... I'd rather live as private a life as I can. I'm not trying to be a mysterious person, but I'd rather be seen as an actor from job to job. I've never lived my life trying to be an influencer; I'm happy keeping my own opinions for fun dinner conversation ... A lot of the time in my life, I try not to take up space - I just want to disappear into a wall. And then eventually, when I'm around people I feel confident with, I'll take up more space.''
Elizabeth had considered quitting acting at one point in her life.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''When I was nine or 10, I contemplated quitting acting, so it wasn't a real thing ... I think those people are completely separate. When I was a little girl, I didn't want to work as a child actress but as an adult I always wanted to be an actress, so I am thankful for every job.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is an expert hunter and...
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...