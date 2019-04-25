Elizabeth Olsen uses ''placenta serum''.

The 30-year-old actress has opened up about the daily beauty ritual she swears by from the French luxury brand Biologique Recherche and how it instantly cured her ''weird chin issue''.

She said: ''Lately I've been having some weird chin issue. I'm not sure if it's a rash or a breakout or something else. It's been around for two months, so this morning I did something different. I used the micellaire water from Biologique Recherche, and then the P50 exfoliant.

''Then I went to my refrigerator, where I have the placenta serum from the line, and put that on, thinking it would heal my chin. It's one of those water-based serums, and it absorbs immediately. It sounds crazy, but Biologique Recherche works.''

Olsen also credited A-list skincare guru Yonat Zilberg for transforming her skin.

She added to Page Six: ''A friend told me about Yonat Zilberg, a facialist in the Valley, and she uses Biologique Recherche. She completely changed my skin. I find it hilarious now when a friend will ask in a whisper voice, 'Did you try a little Botox?' No, I have a very expressive face. But I use P50!''

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star has dry skin and uses hydrating products which she ''layers'' on to keep her complexion looking fresh and glowy.

She continued: ''I have dry spots. My nose is dry, and my chin, with the weird skin thing going on, is drier than usual. So it's about layering serums and moisturizers. I've been putting on Augustinus Bader cream before we do makeup.

''Then I do Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF. I really hate the way the bottle looks. It's not sexy. I want my products to look sexy in my bathroom. Supergoop clearly doesn't, but it leaves such a nice finish on my skin.''