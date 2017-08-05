Elizabeth Olsen struggled filming 'Wind River' because of the cold conditions, which left her feet feeling numb as soon as it hit a certain time during the day.
Elizabeth Olsen struggled filming 'Wind River'.
The 28-year-old actress portrays Jane Banner in the crime film alongside Jeremy Renner, and the star has revealed shooting scenes for the production in the Utah setting was brutal because she kept losing the feeling in her feet when it hit a ''certain time of the day''.
Speaking about the harsh environment to PEOPLE, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''Even if they're in the proper smart socks and the foot warmers, your feet eventually lose feeling at a certain time of the day.''
And the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star has revealed the cast and film crew would often have to trek further up the mountains and regularly relocate to find the desired snowy setting for a scene, which Elizabeth found even ''harder'' to deal with.
Speaking about the problems she faced whilst filming, she said: ''It was harder when we didn't have snow because then we had to go find the snow and go higher up the mountain, things like that.''
Although Elizabeth struggled to cope with the cold conditions, she has admitted it wasn't as bad as 'Game of Thrones', which she believes looks like ''the end of the world'' because of the icy setting.
She added: ''It wasn't so cold that, like when I watch 'Game of Thrones' that looks like the end of the world.''
Meanwhile, Elizabeth has admitted she often feels ''a lot of anxiety'' when she is surrounded by a crowd of people, and she will often try to find an excuse to avoid the masses.
Speaking previously about her internal battles, she said: ''I feel a lot of anxiety in crowds but I try to challenge it. The last big event I went to was a monster truck show for my friend's birthday. I was thinking of excuses not to go but I ended up having the best time.''
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Filmmaker Charlie Stratton takes a rather obvious approach to Emile Zola's iconic 1867 novel Therese...
For a blockbuster about gigantic radioactive monsters, this is a remarkably humane movie. But then...
Joe Brody and his wife Sandra are working at a nuclear power plant when disaster...
Following a series of disastrous calamities in New York, the government are desperately trying to...