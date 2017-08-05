Elizabeth Olsen struggled filming 'Wind River'.

The 28-year-old actress portrays Jane Banner in the crime film alongside Jeremy Renner, and the star has revealed shooting scenes for the production in the Utah setting was brutal because she kept losing the feeling in her feet when it hit a ''certain time of the day''.

Speaking about the harsh environment to PEOPLE, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''Even if they're in the proper smart socks and the foot warmers, your feet eventually lose feeling at a certain time of the day.''

And the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star has revealed the cast and film crew would often have to trek further up the mountains and regularly relocate to find the desired snowy setting for a scene, which Elizabeth found even ''harder'' to deal with.

Speaking about the problems she faced whilst filming, she said: ''It was harder when we didn't have snow because then we had to go find the snow and go higher up the mountain, things like that.''

Although Elizabeth struggled to cope with the cold conditions, she has admitted it wasn't as bad as 'Game of Thrones', which she believes looks like ''the end of the world'' because of the icy setting.

She added: ''It wasn't so cold that, like when I watch 'Game of Thrones' that looks like the end of the world.''

Meanwhile, Elizabeth has admitted she often feels ''a lot of anxiety'' when she is surrounded by a crowd of people, and she will often try to find an excuse to avoid the masses.

Speaking previously about her internal battles, she said: ''I feel a lot of anxiety in crowds but I try to challenge it. The last big event I went to was a monster truck show for my friend's birthday. I was thinking of excuses not to go but I ended up having the best time.''