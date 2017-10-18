Elizabeth Olsen wants to ''switch wardrobes'' with Diane Kruger.

The 28-year-old actress has admitted she ''looks forward'' to seeing what the 41-year-old fellow actress wears when she is out and about or at a star-studded event because she ''genuinely'' adores her style.

Speaking to InStyle magazine about her fashion muse, the 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star said: ''I genuinely look forward to seeing what Diane Kruger wears. If I could switch wardrobes with anyone, it would be her.''

And the blonde-haired beauty has revealed she makes ''Pinterest boards'' based on her ''favourite runway looks''.

Speaking about her inspiration, the 'Martha Marcy May Marlene' beauty said: ''I create Pinterest boards with all my favourite runway looks, and this year I got to wear one from the Dior Haute Couture show. I didn't even care that I was in a wool onesie in the middle of summer--I just felt so lucky when I put it on.''

Although Elizabeth is fashion savvy and likes to admire trends from ''afar'', she doesn't always wear the ensemble or trend herself because she isn't used to wearing some of the ''cooler'' ensembles.

She explained: ''I like trends from afar, but I don't like applying them to my life. Every time that I've tried to get something that seems a little cooler than what I'm used to, I never wear it and end up giving it to Goodwill because I just don't know what to do with it.

''Early on in my career, I tried to wear the hottest brands and whatever was assumed to be 'the right thing' for a young actress. Now I just want to feel like me. If that means wearing a shirt and skirt from my own closet to an event, then great.''

Elizabeth has revealed she has a select number of go-to garments, which include white blouses and red products, although she will avoid body-con ensembles.

Speaking about her fashion choices, she said: ''Red is my go-to colour when I'm not wearing black, white, gray, or navy,'' she said in an interview for InStyle's November issue. ''But I definitely feel like there's a moment to do it on the red carpet. If I were in a movie with an ensemble of 12 people, I don't know if I'd go walking out in a red look. I think it's important to be in line with the other people that you're working with.

''I'm not interested in trying to show off my shape in something body-con. I like to think outside the box. Pants are definitely in my comfort zone right now. I'll also go for anything that's secretly a romper.

''I can never resist buying white blouses. I like silky ones that are slightly sheer and not too stiff. My favourite is a vintage button-down that I bought at a thrift shop.

''When I'm working in Atlanta, I always go to the vintage store Paris on Ponce. I also love COS, Mohawk General Storein Los Angeles, and Heist in Venice.''