Elizabeth Olsen wants to be a homemaker and she'd love to live in the British countryside.
The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actress - who is in a relationship with Milo Greene rocker Robbie Arnett - renovated her house whens he bought it a year ago and loves being at home doing things like cooking her own meals from scratch.
She said: ''All I want to do is be a homemaker. I started baking bread in January. I want to make my own yeast next.''
The 29-year-old beauty may have been raised in California, but she'd love to live in the British countryside at some point.
She gushed: ''The countryside there [in the UK] is my happy place, I love Suffolk. I love Somerset, I love the Cotswolds.
''I love the people. I love pub culture, Sunday roasts, long walks, even the rain... I've been there in every single month of the year. I would love to live in England for some portion of my life.''
But Elizabeth wants to raise her own family ''in the woods'' in California, though not just yet.
She said: ''[The next step is] raising children in the woods in northern California. But I've got to earn my right to live in the woods. So for now, I still have to hustle.''
And that's not the only dwelling dream the 'Wind River' star has for the future.
She admitted to the Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''[I have a fantasy of] living in a village next to a rocky sea wearing a fisherman's hat in the rain.''
If Elizabeth decides she wants a different career in the future she already has a realtor's license after working for her estate agent godmother after high school, and admitted property is a big interest for her.
She said: ''I want to 'flip' properties. But with other people's money.''
The 'Oldboy' actress tends to shun the Hollywood scene and isn't a big fixture on the red carpet.
She admitted: ''I only go to these things if I'm in the mood. Generally, I'm not.''
