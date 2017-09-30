Elizabeth Olsen likes to play ''damaged'' characters.

The 'Wind River' actress is far more attracted to parts of ''emotionally powerful individuals'' who have something to prove, than someone who is simply a ''badass''.

She said: ''I'm not looking for roles that are just badass women. That term is thrown around way too much.

''I look for the emotionally powerful individuals struggling with adversity, with internal conflicts, who have to prove themselves.

''I like damaged characters - I think I seek out damaged characters the most. Or at least, that's what I get sent the most.''

Though Elizabeth, 28, began her career on smaller independent movies, she understands that taking part in blockbusters such as 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'The Avengers' - in which she starred as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch - open more doors and allow her the opportunities to be able to pursue her ''passion projects''.

She told LOOK magazine: ''Several years ago, I saw that even if you're part of good films, you still won't find a lot of work unless you have the recognition that comes from doing bigger movies.

''Now that I've done some big studio films, it's given me the kind of visibility that will help me do films like 'Wind River' and 'Ingrid Goes West', which is a black comedy.

''I've seen what a big difference it makes when you're going to auditions or meeting with directors.

''A lot of doors are opening up and I'm looking forward to being able to do the big movies and the smaller, passion projects.''