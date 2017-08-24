Elizabeth Olsen has hailed sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as ''brilliant women'' who have achieved everything they dreamt of and more.

The 28-year-old actress has a close bond with her older siblings, and she is inspired by the 31-year-old twins because they have creative minds and turned their passion for art, architecture and fashion into businesses, including luxury fashion brands The Row, Elizabeth and James and affordable lines Olsenboye and StyleMint.

Speaking to ES Magazine, the blonde-haired beauty - who also has brothers Trent, 33, Taylor, 21, and Jake, 19 - said: ''I just think they're brilliant women. [On their shops they're like,] 'I like this. I like this world. I like art, I like architecture, I like photography, I like fashion,' and they've made it into a company.''

The 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' star has revealed Mary-Kate and Ashley have educated her about the fashion and art industry by letting her sit in on their business meetings for their string of companies including Elizabeth and James, as well as The Row.

The California-born star said: ''I'll go visit them at the office and sit in a meeting if I'm in and out of town. They'll be talking about piping or buttons [and] they have taught me about art.''

Elizabeth has admitted her busy work schedule sees her jet across the globe, but she would like to up sticks and move to London permanently.

Speaking about her dream location to reside in, she said: ''If I could live in any city, I would want to live in London.''

However, during a previous trip to England's capital the 'Godzilla' star felt people thought she was ''insane'' for walking from north to east London.

She recalled: ''People from London thought I was insane walking from Primrose Hill to Shoreditch along the canal. I ended up having to stop and get blister pads.''

