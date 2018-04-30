Elizabeth Olsen wishes her Scarlet Witch costume in 'Avengers: Infinity War' didn't reveal so much of her bust and was more conservative like some of her co-stars.
Elizabeth Olsen wishes her 'Avengers: Infinity War' costume didn't reveal so much of her bust.
The 29-year-old actress plays powerful sorceress Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies but is unhappy with how much cleavage her character's outfit displays in comparison to some of her female co-stars such as Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie whose costumes are little more conservative.
When asked what she'd change about her superhero suit, she said: ''It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them - Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit. It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like, 'Wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage.' And that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much.''
However, Elizabeth is glad her character's costume is markedly different to the minuscule leotard donned by Scarlet Witch in the original comics, which the actress thinks is just ''horrible''.
Speaking to Elle magazine, she said: ''But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so ... oh, it's horrible, it's so horrible. So at least they know that's not cool. But then they made 'Wonder Woman', you know? And that's what she's in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear - it's more about iconic images, because that's what these movies are ... I think that's the goal with the costumes, and it's not representing the average woman.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is an expert hunter and...
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...