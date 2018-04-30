Elizabeth Olsen wishes her 'Avengers: Infinity War' costume didn't reveal so much of her bust.

The 29-year-old actress plays powerful sorceress Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies but is unhappy with how much cleavage her character's outfit displays in comparison to some of her female co-stars such as Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Tessa Thompson who plays Valkyrie whose costumes are little more conservative.

When asked what she'd change about her superhero suit, she said: ''It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them - Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit. It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like, 'Wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage.' And that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much.''

However, Elizabeth is glad her character's costume is markedly different to the minuscule leotard donned by Scarlet Witch in the original comics, which the actress thinks is just ''horrible''.

Speaking to Elle magazine, she said: ''But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so ... oh, it's horrible, it's so horrible. So at least they know that's not cool. But then they made 'Wonder Woman', you know? And that's what she's in. I think of the costumes and what we have to wear - it's more about iconic images, because that's what these movies are ... I think that's the goal with the costumes, and it's not representing the average woman.''