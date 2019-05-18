Elizabeth Olsen had ''the most awkward'' audition ''ever'' for the part of Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones'.

The 30-year-old actress was left red-faced when she tried out for the hit HBO fantasy series ''about 10 years ago'' for Emilia Clarke's part, because they asked her to read a monologue in two different accents.

She told Vulture: ''When I first started working, I just auditioned for everything, because I like auditioning. And I auditioned for Khaleesi. I forgot that.

''It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had.

''[It was from] after she just burned. And she's making this speech to thousands of people about how she's their queen.

''They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not.

''So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Anytime someone says, 'Bad audition story.' That's one I remember.''

However, the audition didn't put the 'Avengers: Endgame' star off the show as she is a huge fan.

She admitted: ''I'm just so deep in 'Game of Thrones' that all I can think about is Kit Harington (Jon Snow).''

Tamzin Merchant was originally cast as Daenerys and played the role in the pilot episode filmed in late 2009.

Olsen had her breakthrough in 2011, when she starred in the indie thriller drama 'Martha Marcy May Marlene', for which she was nominated for the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress.

However, she is best known for playing Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 2015's 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War', last year's Avengers: Infinity War' and finale 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Meanwhile, the 'Wind River' star previously shared how joining blockbuster franchises like Marvel will award her the opportunities to be able to pursue her ''passion projects''.

She said: ''Several years ago, I saw that even if you're part of good films, you still won't find a lot of work unless you have the recognition that comes from doing bigger movies.

''Now that I've done some big studio films, it's given me the kind of visibility that will help me do films like 'Wind River' and 'Ingrid Goes West', which is a black comedy.

''I've seen what a big difference it makes when you're going to auditions or meeting with directors.

''A lot of doors are opening up and I'm looking forward to being able to do the big movies and the smaller, passion projects.''