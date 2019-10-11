Elizabeth Olsen once auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in 'Game of Thrones', but she later ''forgot'' about the process because it was ''awkward'' and ''horrible''.
Elizabeth Olsen ''forgot'' she auditioned for 'Game of Thrones' - because it was ''that bad''.
The 30-year-old actress tried out for the role of Daenerys Targaryen, also known as Khaleesi - which eventually went to Emilia Clarke - before the HBO fantasy series, but she later put the ''awkward'' moment to the back of her mind because it was ''horrible''.
She said: ''[I auditioned] for Khaleesi, but I also forgot that I auditioned for it.
''Someone had asked like about a terrible audition experience ... and I was like, 'I actually really love auditioning, I can't really think of anything. ... Oh, right! I auditioned for 'Game of Thrones'.' ''
Elizabeth had to pretend to be Khaleesi, also known as the Mother of Dragons, when was being burned alive before making a ''huge speech''.
She said: ''I was in the smallest room and I was reading with the casting director, they didn't even have a reader.
''That was the furthest I ever got. It was that bad. It was horrible.
''I was like, 'This is uncomfortable for me. I'm sure it's awkward for her [the casting director].' Like no one's gonna enjoy this experience.''
When asked if she could've just said the job wasn't for her, she said: ''I should have. I think I would now. 'You know what, I don't think I'm going to do this any justice. Hopefully call me back at a different time for something else.' ''
But Elizabeth is a big fan of auditioning, and sometimes volunteers to try out for parts she has already been offered so she can ''see the vibe with the director''.
Speaking on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', she added: ''I actually ask sometimes to audition, even if it's an offer, just to see the vibe with the director.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After writing the superb Sicario and Hell or High Water, Taylor Sheridan moves back into...
US Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner) is an expert hunter and...
Writer-director Marc Abraham gets ambitious with this biopic about iconic country music star Hank Williams,...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
I Saw The Light is the new biopic about Hank Williams. The film follows his...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Hank Williams was one of the most iconic country stars America has ever seen, moving...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...